Beijing authority gets Bytedance application for tech export licence - ministry

China's Ministry of Commerce said the Beijing commerce authority has received ByteDance's application for a technology export license.

Ministry spokesman Gao Feng made the remarks at an online news conference on Thursday.

ByteDance is racing to seal a deal with Oracle Corp and Walmart Inc that it hopes will end U.S. government plans to ban its TikTok video-streaming app on security grounds.

