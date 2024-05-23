Beijing Airport’s AGM Concludes with Strong Support

Beijing Capital International Airport Co (HK:0694) has released an update.

Beijing Capital International Airport Company Limited announced the successful completion of its 2023 Annual General Meeting (AGM), with a high turnout of shareholders representing approximately 74% of total voting rights. The AGM saw the passage of key resolutions, including the approval of the board of directors’ report for the year ended December 31, 2023, with over 99% of votes in favor. Shareholders attended in various capacities, with some directors absent due to other commitments.

For further insights into HK:0694 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.