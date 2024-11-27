News & Insights

Stocks
BJCHF

Beijing Airport Co. Revises Shuttle Bus Service Cap

November 27, 2024 — 03:41 am EST

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Beijing Capital International Airport Co (HK:0694) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Beijing Capital International Airport Co. is revising its annual cap for landside shuttle bus services due to increased operational needs. The company anticipates higher service fees for the period ending December 2024. These transactions are subject to specific reporting and review requirements, reflecting the interconnected nature of the company’s agreements.

For further insights into HK:0694 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BJCHF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.