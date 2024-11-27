Beijing Airport Co. Revises Shuttle Bus Service Cap

Beijing Capital International Airport Co (HK:0694) has released an update.
Beijing Capital International Airport Co. is revising its annual cap for landside shuttle bus services due to increased operational needs. The company anticipates higher service fees for the period ending December 2024. These transactions are subject to specific reporting and review requirements, reflecting the interconnected nature of the company’s agreements.
