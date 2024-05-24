Beijing Airdoc Schedules 2023 AGM for Key Resolutions

Beijing Airdoc Technology Co. Ltd. Class H (HK:2251) has released an update.

Beijing Airdoc Technology Co., Ltd. has announced its 2023 Annual General Meeting (AGM) scheduled for June 26, 2024, where shareholders will vote on key resolutions including approval of company reports, financial accounts, and profit distribution for 2023, as well as re-appointment of auditors and mandates for issuing and repurchasing shares. The meeting will also allow for the appointment of proxies for shareholders unable to attend. All decisions at the AGM will be determined by poll, with results to be publicized on the company’s and Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited’s websites.

