Beijing 2022 says 23 new COVID cases found among Games-related personnel on Jan 26

BEIJING, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Twenty-three new cases of COVID-19 were detected among Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics Games-related personnel on Jan. 26 organisers said on Thursday.

Of the 23 cases 15 were detected amongst new arrivals at the airport. The other eight were found amongst those already in the organisers' closed loop COVID-19 management bubble.

The Beijing Winter Olympics begin on Friday Feb. 4.

(Reporting by Martin Quin Pollard; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

