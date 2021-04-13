BeiGene's (NASDAQ:BGNE) Wonderful 849% Share Price Increase Shows How Capitalism Can Build Wealth

It's been a soft week for BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) shares, which are down 11%. But that doesn't undermine the fantastic longer term performance (measured over five years). To be precise, the stock price is 849% higher than it was five years ago, a wonderful performance by any measure. So it might be that some shareholders are taking profits after good performance. The most important thing for savvy investors to consider is whether the underlying business can justify the share price gain.

It really delights us to see such great share price performance for investors.

BeiGene wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

For the last half decade, BeiGene can boast revenue growth at a rate of 42% per year. That's well above most pre-profit companies. Fortunately, the market has not missed this, and has pushed the share price up by 57% per year in that time. Despite the strong run, top performers like BeiGene have been known to go on winning for decades. So we'd recommend you take a closer look at this one, but keep in mind the market seems optimistic.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

NasdaqGS:BGNE Earnings and Revenue Growth April 13th 2021

BeiGene is well known by investors, and plenty of clever analysts have tried to predict the future profit levels. If you are thinking of buying or selling BeiGene stock, you should check out this free report showing analyst consensus estimates for future profits.

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that BeiGene has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 99% in the last twelve months. Since the one-year TSR is better than the five-year TSR (the latter coming in at 57% per year), it would seem that the stock's performance has improved in recent times. Given the share price momentum remains strong, it might be worth taking a closer look at the stock, lest you miss an opportunity. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand BeiGene better, we need to consider many other factors. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 2 warning signs with BeiGene , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

If you like to buy stocks alongside management, then you might just love this free list of companies. (Hint: insiders have been buying them).

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.