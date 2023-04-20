US Markets

BeiGene's gastric cancer drug succeeds in late-stage trial

April 20, 2023 — 07:28 am EDT

Written by Mariam Sunny for Reuters ->

Adds details on the trial

April 20 (Reuters) - Chinese drug developer BeiGene Ltd 6160.HK said on Thursday its experimental drug helped extend lives of patients with a type of gastric cancer in a late-stage trial.

The drug candidate, tislelizumab, in combination with chemotherapy prolonged the survival in patients with advanced gastric or gastroesophageal junction cancer, a rare type of cancer of the esophagus or the food pipe, the company said.

Gastric cancer is the fifth most common cancer globally, according to the company.

The drug is currently under review by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the European Medicines Agency for another type of cancer affecting the esophagus after prior chemotherapy.

(Reporting by Mariam Sunny in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((Mariam.ESunny@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.