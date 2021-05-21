BGNE

Beigene's cancer therapy trial meets main goal

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHINA STRINGER NETWORK

China-based biotech firm Beigene Ltd, said on Friday a late-stage study testing its cancer therapy, tislelizumab, in combination with chemotherapy to treat metastatic nasopharyngeal cancer met the main goal.

May 21 (Reuters) - China-based biotech firm Beigene Ltd BGNE.O,6160.HK said on Friday a late-stage study testing its cancer therapy, tislelizumab, in combination with chemotherapy to treat metastatic nasopharyngeal cancer met the main goal. (https://refini.tv/3ypTB6G)

(Reporting by Trisha Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

((Trisha.Roy@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6182 3635;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BGNE

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters