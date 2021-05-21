Beigene's cancer therapy trial meets main goal

May 21 (Reuters) - China-based biotech firm Beigene Ltd BGNE.O,6160.HK said on Friday a late-stage study testing its cancer therapy, tislelizumab, in combination with chemotherapy to treat metastatic nasopharyngeal cancer met the main goal. (https://refini.tv/3ypTB6G)

