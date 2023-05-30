BeiGene's BRUKINSA Gets Health Canada Approval For CLL Treatment

(RTTNews) - BeiGene, Ltd. (BGNE), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, Tuesday announced that its Bruton's tyrosine kinase or BTK inhibitor has been granted notice of compliance by Health Canada for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia or CLL in adult patients.

The approval of BRUKINSA (zanubrutinib) for CLL is based on the positive efficacy results and favorable safety profile from two global Phase 3, randomized, open-label, multicenter clinical trials, SEQUOIA (NCT03336333) and ALPINE (NCT03734016).

CLL is a slow growing incurable blood cancer and the most common leukemia in adults, mainly in men. It is typically diagnosed in adults in their early 70s. More than 2200 people are diagnosed with it in Canada each year. When most of the cancer cells are found in the bone marrow and the blood stream then it is called CLL.

In the SEQUOIA trial, zanubrutinib achieved its primary end point in those with previously untreated CLL.

Zanubrutinib met its primary endpoint in the interim ALPINE analysis demonstrating a superior overall response rate compared to ibrutinib at 12 months.

In premarket activity, shares of BeiGene were trading at $234.22 down 1.13% or $2.68 on the Nasdaq.

