News & Insights

US Markets

BeiGene to buy global rights to Ensem's experimental cancer therapy

Credit: REUTERS/CHINA STRINGER NETWORK

November 21, 2023 — 06:59 am EST

Written by Sriparna Roy for Reuters ->

Adds details throughout

Nov 21 (Reuters) - BeiGene 6160.HK said on Tuesday it would buy the global license for a cancer therapy that is ready to enter early-stage trial from U.S.-based biotech company Ensem Therapeutics.

The Hong Kong-listed company will work with Ensem to bring the therapy, which works by blocking the enzyme, cyclin-dependent kinase 2, involved in cell growth, to trials.

The therapy complements BeiGene's early-stage breast cancer portfolio, the company said.

Ensem will receive an upfront payment and will be eligible for additional payments totaling up to $1.33 billion on the achievement of certain milestones under the deal, in addition to tiered royalties.

In September, BeiGene decided to go solo with its cancer drug tislelizumab or Tevimbra after a deal termination with Swiss drugmaker Novartis NOVN.S.

(Reporting by Sriparna Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Pooja Desai and Sriraj Kalluvila)

((Sriparna.Roy@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.