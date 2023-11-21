BeiGene to buy global rights to Ensem's experimental cancer therapy

Adds details throughout

Nov 21 (Reuters) - BeiGene 6160.HK said on Tuesday it would buy the global license for a cancer therapy that is ready to enter early-stage trial from U.S.-based biotech company Ensem Therapeutics.

The Hong Kong-listed company will work with Ensem to bring the therapy, which works by blocking the enzyme, cyclin-dependent kinase 2, involved in cell growth, to trials.

The therapy complements BeiGene's early-stage breast cancer portfolio, the company said.

Ensem will receive an upfront payment and will be eligible for additional payments totaling up to $1.33 billion on the achievement of certain milestones under the deal, in addition to tiered royalties.

In September, BeiGene decided to go solo with its cancer drug tislelizumab or Tevimbra after a deal termination with Swiss drugmaker Novartis NOVN.S.

