News & Insights

Stocks
BGNE

BeiGene to share new Brukinsa data at ASH Annual Meeting

November 05, 2024 — 09:15 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

BeiGene (BGNE) announced it will share new data across a range of B-cell malignancies and assets, including Bruton’s tyrosine kinase, or BTK, inhibitor Brukinsa, at the 66th ASH Annual Meeting and Exposition in San Diego, December 7-10. BeiGene has 21 abstracts accepted at ASH, with four selected for oral presentation. Five-year follow-up results from Cohort 1 of the Phase 3 SEQUOIA study showed sustained progression-free survival, or PFS, benefit with Brukinsa in patients with treatment-naive chronic lymphocytic leukemia/small lymphocytic lymphoma, with no new safety signals observed. Results from the LTE study of patients with treatment-naive and R/R CLL also showed that treatment with Brukinsa as a single agent or as an investigational treatment in combination with obinutuzumab achieved high overall and complete response rates. With a median follow-up of up to 6.5 years, the responses were sustained, and no new safety signals were observed. Results from an LTE study of patients with Waldenstrom macroglobulinemia from the Phase 3 ASPEN study, with a median follow-up of up to 5.8 years, demonstrated that treatment with Brukinsa monotherapy remained durable and the safety/tolerability profile remained favorable. Data from a Phase 2 study showed patients with prior intolerance to acalabrutinib were able to safely and effectively switch to Brukinsa, with the majority of patients not experiencing recurrence of prior acalabrutinib-intolerance events while maintaining or deepening responses. First-in-human Phase 1/2 CaDAnCe-101 presentations highlighted generally manageable safety and promising efficacy results for BTK degrader, BGB-16673, in patients with R/R CLL/SLL, WM, and R/R indolent non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma. BGB-16673, which induces BTK degradation, is the first and most advanced asset from BeiGene’s chimeric degradation activation compound platform. Oral presentation of the BGB-11417-101 Phase 1 study demonstrated B-cell lymphoma 2 inhibitor sonrotoclax in combination with BRUKINSA continued to show promising efficacy and was generally well-tolerated in patients with treatment-naive CLL/SLL; this combination is being evaluated in the Phase 3 CELESTIAL-TNCLL study.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on BGNE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BGNE

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.