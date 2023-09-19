BeiGene regains rights for cancer drug after Novartis deal termination

Adds details and background throughout

Sept 19 (Reuters) - Drugmaker BeiGene 6160.HK said on Tuesday it would regain rights to develop and manufacture its cancer drug after termination of a deal with Swiss drugmaker Novartis NOVN.S.

Under the agreement of the deal, signed in 2021, the companies were jointly developing the drug Tevimbra.

The drug is currently under review by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for the treatment of a type of esophageal cancer after prior chemotherapy.

(Reporting by Sriparna Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar)

