BeiGene prices lymphoma drug at $12,935 for a 30-day supply

China-based drugmaker BeiGene Ltd on Friday priced its drug, Brukinsa, to treat a rare form of lymphoma at $12,935 for a 30-day supply.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Thursday approved the drug, giving a boost to the company's strategy of largely using data from studies held outside the United States.

Brokerage Cowen & Co expects peak global sales of Brukinsa to be $836 million across all indications, and $90 million in mantle cell lymphoma.

