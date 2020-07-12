BeiGene Prices $2.08 Bln Of Registered Direct Offering

(RTTNews) - BeiGene Ltd. (BGNE) announced the pricing of a registered direct offering of 145.84 million ordinary shares, par value $0.0001 per share, to certain existing investors.

The company will sell the shares at price of $14.2308 per share, resulting in gross proceeds of about $2.08 billion and net proceeds, after estimated offering expenses, of $2.07 billion.

The offering is being made without an underwriter or a placement agent and as a result the Company will not be paying any underwriting discounts in connection with this offering.

The offering is expected to close on or about July 15, 2020.

BeiGene plans to use the net proceeds from the offering for working capital and other general corporate purposes.

