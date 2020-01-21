BeiGene lung cancer treatment meets main goal in late-stage study

Jan 21 (Reuters) - BeiGene Ltd 6160.HK said on Tuesday its cancer therapy combination for treating lung cancer in previously untreated patients met the main goal in a late-stage study.

The therapy, tislelizumab, when administered in combination with chemotherapy helped reduce the risk of cancer progression in patients with squamous non-small cell lung cancer.

(Reporting by Saumya Sibi Joseph in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

