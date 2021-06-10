BeiGene, Ltd.'s (NASDAQ:BGNE) CEO Compensation Looks Acceptable To Us And Here's Why

Performance at BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) has been reasonably good and CEO John Oyler has done a decent job of steering the company in the right direction. As shareholders go into the upcoming AGM on 16 June 2021, CEO compensation will probably not be their focus, but rather the steps management will take to continue the growth momentum. Here is our take on why we think the CEO compensation looks appropriate.

Comparing BeiGene, Ltd.'s CEO Compensation With the industry

Our data indicates that BeiGene, Ltd. has a market capitalization of US$32b, and total annual CEO compensation was reported as US$14m for the year to December 2020. Notably, that's an increase of 15% over the year before. We think total compensation is more important but our data shows that the CEO salary is lower, at US$696k.

On comparing similar companies in the industry with market capitalizations above US$8.0b, we found that the median total CEO compensation was US$16m. From this we gather that John Oyler is paid around the median for CEOs in the industry. What's more, John Oyler holds US$1.6b worth of shares in the company in their own name, indicating that they have a lot of skin in the game.

Component 2020 2019 Proportion (2020) Salary US$696k US$675k 5% Other US$14m US$12m 95% Total Compensation US$14m US$13m 100%

On an industry level, roughly 20% of total compensation represents salary and 80% is other remuneration. BeiGene has chosen to walk a path less trodden, opting to compensate its CEO with less of a traditional salary and more non-salary rewards over the last year. If non-salary compensation dominates total pay, it's an indicator that the executive's salary is tied to company performance.

BeiGene, Ltd.'s Growth

BeiGene, Ltd. has reduced its earnings per share by 34% a year over the last three years. It achieved revenue growth of 114% over the last year.

The decrease in EPS could be a concern for some investors. On the other hand, the strong revenue growth suggests the business is growing. It's hard to reach a conclusion about business performance right now. This may be one to watch. Historical performance can sometimes be a good indicator on what's coming up next but if you want to peer into the company's future you might be interested in this free visualization of analyst forecasts.

Has BeiGene, Ltd. Been A Good Investment?

Most shareholders would probably be pleased with BeiGene, Ltd. for providing a total return of 99% over three years. This strong performance might mean some shareholders don't mind if the CEO were to be paid more than is normal for a company of its size.

To Conclude...

BeiGene prefers rewarding its CEO through non-salary benefits. The overall company performance has been commendable, however there are still areas for improvement. We reckon that there are some shareholders who may be hesitant to increase CEO pay further until EPS growth starts to improve, despite the robust revenue growth.

While it is important to pay attention to CEO remuneration, investors should also consider other elements of the business. That's why we did some digging and identified 3 warning signs for BeiGene that investors should think about before committing capital to this stock.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking at a different set of stocks. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies.

