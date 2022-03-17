BeiGene, Ltd. (BGNE) Soars 25.1%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?

BeiGene, Ltd. BGNE shares rallied 25.1% in the last trading session to close at $183.33. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 33.4% loss over the past four weeks.

Shares of BeiGene surged in response after a state-run Chinese media agency reported that both the Chinese and U.S. regulators are working together towards a co-operation plan with regard to compliance with the Holding Foreign Companies Accountable Act (HFCAA). Last week, SEC named a few Chinese stocks – which are trading in the U.S. market – that will face delisting if they do not comply with the HFCAA. One of the stocks named by the regulator was BGNE.

This company is expected to post quarterly loss of $3.99 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of -678.3%. Revenues are expected to be $214.5 million, down 64.6% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For BeiGene, Ltd., the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 16.3% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. And a negative trend in earnings estimate revisions doesn't usually translate into price appreciation. So, make sure to keep an eye on BGNE going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

BeiGene, Ltd. belongs to the Zacks Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry. Another stock from the same industry, CRISPR Therapeutics AG CRSP, closed the last trading session 9.2% higher at $65.54. Over the past month, CRSP has returned -1.5%.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG's consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has changed -11% over the past month to -$1.91. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of -26.5%. CRISPR Therapeutics AG currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +25.4% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.