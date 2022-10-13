BeiGene, Ltd. (BGNE) Soars 20.6%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?

BeiGene, Ltd. (BGNE) shares ended the last trading session 20.6% higher at $151.30. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 22.9% loss over the past four weeks.

The stock rallied driven by optimism over the positive top-line data which the company announced from the phase III ALPINE study evaluating Brukinsa for treating chronic lymphocytic leukemia. In the study Brukinsa achieved superior progression-free survival versus Imbruvica as assessed by an independent review committee and investigator.

This company is expected to post quarterly loss of $4.06 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +9%. Revenues are expected to be $366.65 million, up 77.6% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For BeiGene, Ltd., the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on BGNE going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

BeiGene, Ltd. belongs to the Zacks Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry. Another stock from the same industry, Repare Therapeutics Inc. (RPTX), closed the last trading session 1.5% lower at $12.67. Over the past month, RPTX has returned -1.8%.

Repare Therapeutics Inc.'s consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at -$0.20. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of +75.9%. Repare Therapeutics Inc. currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).



Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.Free: See Our Top Stock And 4 Runners Up



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



BeiGene, Ltd. (BGNE): Free Stock Analysis Report



Repare Therapeutics Inc. (RPTX): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.