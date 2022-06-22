BeiGene, Ltd. (BGNE) Soars 15.5%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?

BeiGene, Ltd. BGNE shares rallied 15.5% in the last trading session to close at $152.67. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 2.2% loss over the past four weeks.

Shares of Beigene were up after management announced that China’s health authorities have accepted the company’s regulatory filing seeking label expansion for its anti-PD-1 inhibitor, tislelizumab combined with chemotherapy as a first-line treatment for patients with advanced or metastatic gastric or gastroesophageal junction adenocarcinoma whose tumors express PD-L1. If approved, this will be the tenth indication for tislelizumab in China.

This company is expected to post quarterly loss of $4.38 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +16.3%. Revenues are expected to be $312.21 million, up 108.2% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For BeiGene, Ltd., the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on BGNE going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

BeiGene, Ltd. is a member of the Zacks Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry. One other stock in the same industry, Editas Medicine EDIT, finished the last trading session 5.1% higher at $11.87. EDIT has returned 3.7% over the past month.

Editas' consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at -$0.84. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of -3.7%. Editas currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.