BeiGene Ltd. Releases Quarterly Report Update

November 12, 2024 — 07:08 am EST

BeiGene Ltd (HK:6160) has released an update.

BeiGene Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, has released its quarterly report for the period ending September 30, 2024. The company, listed on both the Nasdaq and Hong Kong exchanges, reported that it has filed all required reports and is not classified as a shell company. With over 1.3 billion ordinary shares outstanding, BeiGene continues to operate actively in global markets.

