BeiGene Ltd. Releases Quarterly Report Update

BeiGene Ltd (HK:6160) has released an update.

BeiGene Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, has released its quarterly report for the period ending September 30, 2024. The company, listed on both the Nasdaq and Hong Kong exchanges, reported that it has filed all required reports and is not classified as a shell company. With over 1.3 billion ordinary shares outstanding, BeiGene continues to operate actively in global markets.

For further insights into HK:6160 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.