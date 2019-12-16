US Markets

BeiGene drug fails main goal in late-stage study against AbbVie-J&J rival Imbruvica

Contributors
Tamara Mathias Reuters
Manojna Maddipatla Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHINA STRINGER NETWORK

BeiGene Ltd said on Monday a late-stage trial testing its recently approved cancer treatment Brukinsa did not meet the main goal of proving superior to Imbruvica, a rival medicine from Johnson & Johnson and AbbVie Inc.

Dec 16 (Reuters) - BeiGene Ltd 6160.HK said on Monday a late-stage trial testing its recently approved cancer treatment Brukinsa did not meet the main goal of proving superior to Imbruvica, a rival medicine from Johnson & Johnson JNJ.N and AbbVie Inc ABBV.N.

The trial tested the drugs in patients with Waldenström's Macroglobulinemia, a type of non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

China-based BeiGene in November won approval for Brukinsa for treating patients with mantle cell lymphoma, who have received at least one prior therapy.

(Reporting by Tamara Mathias and Manojna Maddipatla in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((Tamara.Mathias@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 806749 1208;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest US Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters


Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular