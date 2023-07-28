BeiGene (BGNE) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Friday, shares of BeiGene Ltd (Symbol: BGNE) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $217.50, changing hands as high as $221.60 per share. BeiGene Ltd shares are currently trading up about 5.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BGNE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BGNE's low point in its 52 week range is $124.46 per share, with $280.6199 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $221.57.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.