BeiGene Announces U.S. Regulatory Filing

November 19, 2024 — 07:09 am EST

BeiGene Ltd (HK:6160) has released an update.

BeiGene, Ltd., a biotechnology company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, has announced a regulatory filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The company, which is listed on both The NASDAQ Global Select Market and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited, continues to engage international markets, reflecting its global business strategy. Investors might find this development significant as it highlights BeiGene’s commitment to transparency and compliance with international regulations.

