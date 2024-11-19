News & Insights

BeiGene Announces New Share Options and RSUs

November 19, 2024 — 05:12 am EST

BeiGene Ltd (HK:6160) has released an update.

BeiGene Ltd has announced the grant of share options and restricted share units under its 2016 Share Option and Incentive Plan. The compensation committee approved options to subscribe to 3,628 ADSs for three grantees and RSUs involving 36,689 ADSs for 147 grantees. These grants aim to incentivize employees and align their interests with the company’s long-term goals.

