BeiGene Announces New Share Options and RSUs

BeiGene Ltd (HK:6160) has released an update.

Don't Miss out on Research Tools:

Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

BeiGene Ltd has announced the grant of share options and restricted share units under its 2016 Share Option and Incentive Plan. The compensation committee approved options to subscribe to 3,628 ADSs for three grantees and RSUs involving 36,689 ADSs for 147 grantees. These grants aim to incentivize employees and align their interests with the company’s long-term goals.

For further insights into HK:6160 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.