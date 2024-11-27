BeiGene announces EC approval of Tevimbra

BeiGene (BGNE) announced that the European Commission has approved Tevimbra in combination with chemotherapy for the first-line treatment of esophageal squamous cell carcinoma and gastric or gastroesophageal junction adenocarcinoma.

