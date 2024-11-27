BeiGene announces EC approval of Tevimbra

BeiGene (BGNE) announced that the European Commission has approved Tevimbra in combination with chemotherapy for the first-line treatment of esophageal squamous cell carcinoma and gastric or gastroesophageal junction adenocarcinoma.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on BGNE:
- Labcorp CFO Glenn Eisenberg to retire, Julia Wang to succeed
- BeiGene settles litigation against generic filer of Brukinsa
- BeiGene announces proposed name change to ‘BeOne Medicines’
- BeiGene Reports Strong Revenue Growth in Q3 2024
- BeiGene price target raised to $260 from $254 at TD Cowen
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.