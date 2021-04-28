Beiersdorf?AG Q1 Sales Up 6.3% On Organic Basis - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Beiersdorf?AG (BDRFY.PK, BDRFF.PK) reported that its first quarter Group sales were up 6.3% year-on-year on an organic basis to 1.9 billion euros. Consumer Business Segment increased sales by 2.7% to 1.5 billion euros. The Group said the upward trend was driven by the EUCERIN and AQUAPHOR dermatological brands as well as the exclusive skin care from LA PRAIRIE.

For fiscal 2021, the company expects positive sales growth for the Beiersdorf Group and Consumer Business Segment, with the EBIT margin from operations remaining level with the previous year. The EBIT margin from operations will be below last years' level, the Group said.

