Beiersdorf shares down on weak profit outlook

Contributor
Emma Thomasson Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/FABIAN BIMMER

Shares in Nivea maker Beiersdorf fell in early trade on Wednesday after it said it did not expect a recovery in profitability in 2021 even though sales should rise.

BERLIN, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Shares in Nivea maker Beiersdorf BEIG.DE fell in early trade on Wednesday after it said it did not expect a recovery in profitability in 2021 even though sales should rise.

Beiersdorf said late on Tuesday that it expects a return to revenue growth for the group as a whole and its consumer business, but an operating margin at the same level as 2020.

Its Tesa adhesives unit should also see a return to sales growth, but its operating margin will fall due to significant investment.

"2021 was meant to be a year of recovery; now we know it is a year of another reset and margins won't grow from the low levels of 2020," said Bernstein analyst Bruno Monteyne. "Our estimates and consensus will have to come down materially."

Beiersdorf shares were down 3.7% at 0719 GMT.

Beiersdorf said organic sales fell 3.4% in the fourth quarter, with its core Nivea brand recording a decline of 5.4%, although its Eucerin and Aquaphor brands grew sales 5.9% and its premium LaPrairie skincare range grew 21%.

(Reporting by Emma Thomasson; editing by Thomas Seythal)

((+4930220133580; Reuters Messaging: emma.thomasson.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters