Beiersdorf sees slower sales this year after bumper 2022

Credit: REUTERS/FABIAN BIMMER

March 01, 2023 — 01:57 am EST

Written by Jan C. Schwartz for Reuters ->

Adds details, outlook, shares

BERLIN, March 1 (Reuters) - Nivea maker Beiersdorf BEIG.DE expects organic sales growth to slow this year to a mid-single-digit range after reporting double-digit growth for the first time in two decades in 2022 thanks to strong demand for its skin care products.

Beiersdorf shares fell 3.8% in pre-market trade at Lang & Schwarz after it reported the results on Wednesday.

The group improved its 2022 earnings before interest and tax (EBIT), excluding special factors, 16.6% to 1.2 billion euros ($1.27 billion), reaching an EBIT margin of 13.2%. It expects the figure to come in 50 basis points above last year's level in 2023.

Sales in Beiersdorf's consumer business, which includes Nivea, Eucerin and La Prairie products, grew 8.8% to 6.13 billion euros last year. In its Tesa adhesives unit, which serves the electronics and automotive markets, sales increased 13.6% to 1.5 billion euros.

($1 = 0.9422 euros)

(Reporting by Jan C. Schwartz, Writing by Miranda Murray, Kirsti Knolle Editing by Paul Carrel)

((Miranda.Murray@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.