Beiersdorf sees slower sales this year after bumper 2022

Adds details, outlook, shares

BERLIN, March 1 (Reuters) - Nivea maker Beiersdorf BEIG.DE expects organic sales growth to slow this year to a mid-single-digit range after reporting double-digit growth for the first time in two decades in 2022 thanks to strong demand for its skin care products.

Beiersdorf shares fell 3.8% in pre-market trade at Lang & Schwarz after it reported the results on Wednesday.

The group improved its 2022 earnings before interest and tax (EBIT), excluding special factors, 16.6% to 1.2 billion euros ($1.27 billion), reaching an EBIT margin of 13.2%. It expects the figure to come in 50 basis points above last year's level in 2023.

Sales in Beiersdorf's consumer business, which includes Nivea, Eucerin and La Prairie products, grew 8.8% to 6.13 billion euros last year. In its Tesa adhesives unit, which serves the electronics and automotive markets, sales increased 13.6% to 1.5 billion euros.

($1 = 0.9422 euros)

(Reporting by Jan C. Schwartz, Writing by Miranda Murray, Kirsti Knolle Editing by Paul Carrel)

((Miranda.Murray@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.