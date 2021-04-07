Beiersdorf Sees Q1 Organic Sales Growth Above Current Capital Markets Expectations

(RTTNews) - Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (BDRFY.PK, BDRFF.PK) said, according to its provisional figures, it recorded first quarter sales of 1.945 billion euros, a substantial increase in organic Group sales of 6.3%, above current capital markets expectations. Organic sales in the Consumer business segment were up 2.7% year-on-year. The tesa business segment achieved organic sales growth of 23.6%. The company's quarterly statement will be released on April 28, 2021.

The company noted that there are no changes to the fiscal 2021 forecast published in February 2021.

