Beiersdorf Sees FY22 Organic Sales Growth At Mid-single Digit

(RTTNews) - Beiersdorf AG (BDRFY.PK, BDRFF.PK) said, for fiscal 2022, total Group organic sales growth is projected at mid-single digit (upper end); and EBIT margin at previous year's level. Over the medium term, the Group wants to lower the tax rate under 28%.

For Consumer, organic sales growth is expected at mid-single digit (upper end) for fiscal 2022. EBIT margin is estimated to be slightly above previous year.

Beiersdorf AG projects MSD growth (upper end) for the Consumer business in second quarter of 2022.

