Beiersdorf Q1 Sales Up 7.3% In Organic Terms; Upgrades 2024 Sales Guidance

April 16, 2024 — 02:17 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Beiersdorf AG (BDRFY.PK) reported first-quarter Group sales of 2.6 billion euros, up 7.3% in organic terms. The Consumer Business Segment saw double-digit organic sales growth of 10.0%, generating sales of 2.2?billion euros. This was driven in particular by NIVEA. The tesa Business Segment recorded a decline of 5.4%.

At Group level, Beiersdorf expects organic sales growth to be between 6 and 8% for the full year 2024, while the EBIT margin excluding special factors is expected to be slightly above the previous year's level. Beiersdorf upgraded its guidance for the Consumer Business Segment, and now expects organic sales growth of 6-8%. For tesa, Beiersdorf confirmed the anticipated sales growth of 2-5% in fiscal 2024.

