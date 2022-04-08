Beiersdorf Q1 organic sales jump by 10.3%

BERLIN, April 8 (Reuters) - Beiersdorf BEIG.DE, the maker of Nivea skin care products, posted 10.3% organic sales growth in the first quarter of 2022, driven by its consumer business, and affirmed a forecast for a mid-single-digit percentage rise in full-year revenues.

Sales came to 2.215 billion euros ($2.41 billion) in the three months through March, Beiersdorf said on Friday, adding the figure exceeded market expectations.

It warned of risks to its outlook including the war in Ukraine, COVID lockdowns in China and inflationary pressure on raw materials and logistics costs. It said it had taken group wide measures to mitigate cost pressure, without providing details.

Beiersdorf is due to publish more detailed quarterly results on April 28 and said it would provide an operating profit margin forecast at that time.

($1 = 0.9202 euros)

