Beiersdorf Q1 Group Sales Rise Despite Weak Americas; Confirms FY25 Outlook

(RTTNews) - Beiersdorf AG (BDRFY.PK, BDRFF.PK), a German consumer goods maker and the owner of Nivea, reported Tuesday higher sales in its first quarter, despite a slight drop in Americas. Further, the company confirmed its fiscal 2025 outlook.

In its first quarter, group sales were 2.691 billion euros, up 3.3 percent from last year's 2.604 billion euros. On an organic basis, sales grew 3.6 percent.

Europe sales grew 1.8 percent to 1.20 billion euros and Africa/Asia/Australia sales climbed 9 percent to 809 million euros, while Americas sales edged down 0.1 percent to 684 million euros.

The Consumer Business Segment generated sales of 2.25 billion euros, up 1.9 percent on a reported basis and up 2.3 percent organically. The growth was particularly driven by the success of the Derma business, with 12.5 percent sales growth. The core brand NIVEA grew 1.3 percent to 1.48 billion euros.

The Health Care business, which mainly comprises the Hansaplast and Elastoplast plaster business, delivered organic sales growth of 10.8 percent.

The tesa Business Segment recorded organic sales growth of 10.7 percent year-on-year, generating sales of 441 million euros, primarily driven by the strong performance of the electronics business.

For fiscal 2025, Beiersdorf continues to expect Group organic sales growth in the range of 4 percent to 6 percent, and adjusted EBIT margin to be slightly above the previous year's level.

Beiersdorf maintained its expectation of 4 percent to 6 percent organic sales growth for the Consumer Business Segment for full year 2025. The company confirmed the guidance for the adjusted EBIT margin in the Segment of 50bps above last year's level.

For the tesa Business Segment, Beiersdorf still projects organic sales growth of 1-3 percent, and adjusted EBIT margin to be around 16 percent.

The company said, "While the first quarter results are fully in line with the company's expectations, predicting the impact of ongoing uncertainties in the global economy on consumer confidence and business operations remains challenging, particularly in the short term. Beiersdorf remains vigilant and committed to adapting its strategies to mitigate these challenges while continuing to focus on sustainable growth."

