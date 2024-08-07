News & Insights

Beiersdorf H1 Profit Rises; Sales Up 7.1% In Organic Terms

(RTTNews) - Beiersdorf (BDRFY.PK, BDRFF.PK) reported that its first half profit after tax increased to 590 million euros from 589 million euros, last year. Earnings per share was 2.57 euros compared to 2.56 euros.

Operating result, or EBIT excluding special factors, was 838 million euros compared to 852 million euros. EBIT margin, excluding special factors, was 16.2% compared to 17.3%. For the first six months of 2024, Group sales increased to 5.2 billion euros and were up 7.1% in organic terms.

Beiersdorf has confirmed sales guidance for the full year 2024. Group organic sales growth is expected to be in the range of 6-8%. Beiersdorf expects consolidated EBIT margin excluding special factors to be slightly above the previous year's level.

