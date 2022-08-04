Beiersdorf H1 Profit Rises; Confirms FY22 View - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - German consumer major Beiersdorf AG (BDRFY.PK, BDRFF.PK) reported Thursday that its first-half profit after tax grew to 505 million euros from last year's 404 million euros.

Earnings per share were 2.18 euros, up from 1.74 euros a year ago.

Operating result or EBIT, excluding special factors, grew to 710 million euros from prior year's 595 million euros.

Group sales rose to 4.48?billion euros from 3.87 billion euros a year ago. Sales were up 10.5 percent year-on-year in organic terms.

Further, the company confirmed its forecast for fiscal 2022. The company noted that due to the macroeconomic volatility and unusually high degree of uncertainty, the ability to make a reliable forecast remains significantly limited.

Beiersdorf continues to project total Group sales growth to be at the upper end of the mid-single-digit range, and consolidated EBIT margin from operations to be on a par with the prior-year level.

