Beiersdorf FY24 Profit After Tax Rises; Organic Growth In Sales At 6.5%

(RTTNews) - Beiersdorf (BDRFY.PK) reported that fiscal 2024 profit after tax increased to 928 million euros from 749 million euros, last year. Earnings per share was 4.05 euros compared to 3.24 euros. Operating result or EBIT, excluding special factors, increased to 1.4 billion euros, improving EBIT margin to 13.9% from 13.4%. Sales were 9.9 billion euros, with organic growth of 6.5%.

For 2025, Beiersdorf expects organic sales growth in the range of 4-6%. The EBIT margin from ongoing operations excluding special factors is expected to be slightly above the previous year's level.

The Supervisory Board of Beiersdorf AG has extended the contract of CEO Vincent Warnery, until the end of 2030. The Executive Board and Supervisory Board of Beiersdorf propose that the dividend for 2024 is confirmed at 1.00 euros per share. Also, Beiersdorf will initiate a further share buyback program, valued at up to 500 million euros.

