Beiersdorf FY19 Sales Rise; Confirms EBIT Margin View - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Nivea maker Beiersdorf AG (BDRFY.PK, BDRFF.PK) reported Thursday that its fiscal 2019 sales grew 5.8 percent to 7.65 billion euros from last year's 7.23 billion euros. Group sales rose organically by 4.1 percent in 2019.

Further, Beiersdorf confirmed guidance to generate a consolidated EBIT margin from ongoing operations of around 14.5 percent.

In the year, the Consumer Business Segment sales grew 6.5 percent from last year to 6.27 billion euros. Organic sales growth was 4.8 percent. Organic growth was achieved in all regions. Key drivers of the sales growth were the brands NIVEA, Eucerin, and Aquaphor as well as La Prairie.

tesa achieved sales of 1.38 billion euros, up 2.7 percent on a nominal basis, while organic sales edged up 0.8 percent in a challenging market environment.

The company is slated to release its full-year results on March 3.

Stefan De Loecker, Chairman of the Executive Board of Beiersdorf, said, "Our achievements are the result of the consistent implementation of our C.A.R.E.+ strategy. Even though we expect headwinds in the 2020 financial year, we see good potential and opportunities which we will fully leverage with further investments. With C.A.R.E.+, we are on the right track and are looking forward to the fiscal year ahead with cautious optimism."

