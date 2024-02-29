Beiersdorf forecasts mid-single-digit organic sales growth in 2024

Feb 29 (Reuters) - Nivea maker Beiersdorf BEIG.DE on Thursday forecast organic sales growth in a mid-single-digit percentage range in 2024, after group sales in the past year grew in line with its guidance, led by its consumer business unit.

Sales rose 10.8% organically to 9.5 billion euros ($10.29 billion) in 2023, compared to Beiersdorf's guidance of low-double-digit organic sales growth.

($1 = 0.9229 euros)

