Beiersdorf expects skin care market to recover in 2022

BERLIN, March 1 (Reuters) - German consumer goods company Beiersdorf BEIG.DE said on Tuesday it expects sales to rise about 5% in 2022 after it saw a rebound in sales of its Nivea brand and adhesive products in 2021 as the economy recovered from the pandemic.

Beiersdorf predicted the global skin care market would continue to improve in 2022, although ongoing COVID-19-related challenges meant there was an unusually high degree of uncertainty about future business prospects.

It forecast sales growth for 2022 in the "mid single-digit" range after reporting an organic rise of 9.7% to 7.6 billion euros ($8.52 billion)in 2021. It expects its operating profit margin around the same level as 2021, when it came in at 13%.

($1 = 0.8918 euros)

