Beiersdorf CEO to resign, board member Warnery to take over

FRANKFURT, April 27 (Reuters) - Nivea maker Beiersdorf BEIG.DE on Tuesday said Chief Executive Stefan de Loecker will step down and be replaced by board member Vincent Warnery from May 1.

De Loecker will resign from the management board as of June 30, Beiersdorf said, adding he and the supervisory board had reached an amicable agreement.

Warnery's appointment includes a contract extension until Jan. 31, 2027, Beiersdorf said.

