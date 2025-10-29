Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft - Depositary Receipt (BDRFY) Price Target Decreased by 18.79% to 52.62

The average one-year price target for Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft - Depositary Receipt (OTCPK:BDRFY) has been revised to $52.62 / share. This is a decrease of 18.79% from the prior estimate of $64.79 dated September 29, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $19.72 to a high of $115.99 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 69.67% from the latest reported closing price of $31.01 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 13 funds or institutions reporting positions in Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft - Depositary Receipt. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 30.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BDRFY is 0.40%, an increase of 50.89%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 88.21% to 669K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

NMVLX - Nuance Mid Cap Value Fund Institutional Class holds 348K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 114K shares , representing an increase of 67.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BDRFY by 190.82% over the last quarter.

NCVLX - Nuance Concentrated Value Fund Institutional Class Shares holds 128K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 64K shares , representing an increase of 50.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BDRFY by 88.87% over the last quarter.

Boston Common Asset Management holds 104K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 108K shares , representing a decrease of 4.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BDRFY by 14.01% over the last quarter.

Jnl Series Trust - Jnl Multi-manager Mid Cap Fund holds 62K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 44K shares , representing an increase of 28.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BDRFY by 28.91% over the last quarter.

Rhumbline Advisers holds 15K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15K shares , representing a decrease of 3.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BDRFY by 13.69% over the last quarter.

