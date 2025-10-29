Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (BDRFF) Price Target Decreased by 12.21% to 142.28

The average one-year price target for Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCPK:BDRFF) has been revised to $142.28 / share. This is a decrease of 12.21% from the prior estimate of $162.06 dated July 17, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $108.46 to a high of $208.36 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 9.52% from the latest reported closing price of $157.25 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 265 funds or institutions reporting positions in Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft. This is an decrease of 14 owner(s) or 5.02% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BDRFF is 0.27%, an increase of 16.20%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.39% to 23,207K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

GSIHX - Goldman Sachs GQG Partners International Opportunities Fund Shares holds 3,605K shares representing 1.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,013K shares , representing an increase of 16.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BDRFF by 0.87% over the last quarter.

MIEIX - MFS Institutional International Equity Fund holds 3,263K shares representing 1.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,164K shares , representing an increase of 3.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BDRFF by 12.42% over the last quarter.

DODFX - Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund holds 2,515K shares representing 1.15% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,374K shares representing 0.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,391K shares , representing a decrease of 1.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BDRFF by 18.99% over the last quarter.

VWIGX - Vanguard International Growth Fund Investor Shares holds 1,193K shares representing 0.55% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.