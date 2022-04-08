Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft: Q1 Sales Growth Above Capital Markets View

(RTTNews) - Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (BDRFY.PK, BDRFF.PK) said, as per provisional figures, the company achieved a substantial increase in organic Group sales of 10.3% to 2.215 billion euros in the first quarter of 2022, above current capital markets expectations. Organic sales in the Consumer business segment was up 11.6% year-on-year. The tesa segment reported organic sales growth of 5.1%.

For full year 2022, Beiersdorf continues to anticipate sales growth in the mid-single-digit range for Consumer.

The company's quarterly statement including a statement on the EBIT margin forecast for 2022 will be released on April 28, 2022.

