Beiersdorf AG - ADR (BDRFY) Price Target Increased by 6.19% to 34.42

The average one-year price target for Beiersdorf AG - ADR (OTC:BDRFY) has been revised to 34.42 / share. This is an increase of 6.19% from the prior estimate of 32.42 dated October 4, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1.84 to a high of 57.87 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 34.63% from the latest reported closing price of 25.57 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 26 funds or institutions reporting positions in Beiersdorf AG - ADR. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 10.34% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BDRFY is 0.35%, a decrease of 27.66%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 18.68% to 2,564K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 731K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 441K shares, representing an increase of 39.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BDRFY by 61.55% over the last quarter.

NMVLX - Nuance Mid Cap Value Fund Institutional Class holds 582K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,188K shares, representing a decrease of 104.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BDRFY by 53.80% over the last quarter.

QCGLRX - Global Equities Account Class R1 holds 303K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 253K shares, representing an increase of 16.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BDRFY by 15.15% over the last quarter.

TIOIX - TIAA-CREF International Opportunities Fund Institutional Class holds 229K shares. No change in the last quarter.

TCIEX - TIAA-CREF International Equity Index Fund Institutional Class holds 144K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 139K shares, representing an increase of 3.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BDRFY by 9.01% over the last quarter.

