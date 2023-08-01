Beiersdorf AG - ADR (BDRFY) Price Target Increased by 16.93% to 34.15

The average one-year price target for Beiersdorf AG - ADR (OTC:BDRFY) has been revised to 34.15 / share. This is an increase of 16.93% from the prior estimate of 29.21 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of -4.78 to a high of 64.32 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 33.10% from the latest reported closing price of 25.66 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 29 funds or institutions reporting positions in Beiersdorf AG - ADR. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 9.38% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BDRFY is 0.48%, a decrease of 10.86%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 41.17% to 3,153K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

NMVLX - Nuance Mid Cap Value Fund Institutional Class holds 1,188K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,709K shares, representing a decrease of 43.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BDRFY by 17.54% over the last quarter.

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 441K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 422K shares, representing an increase of 4.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BDRFY by 13.48% over the last quarter.

NCVLX - Nuance Concentrated Value Fund Institutional Class Shares holds 266K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 379K shares, representing a decrease of 42.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BDRFY by 16.54% over the last quarter.

QCGLRX - Global Equities Account Class R1 holds 253K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 256K shares, representing a decrease of 0.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BDRFY by 6.29% over the last quarter.

TIOIX - TIAA-CREF International Opportunities Fund Institutional Class holds 229K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 233K shares, representing a decrease of 2.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BDRFY by 15.92% over the last quarter.

