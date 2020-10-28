Markets

Beiersdorf AG 9-month Group Sales Down 7.1% Organically - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Beiersdorf AG (BDRFY.PK, BDRFF.PK) reported that its nominal Group sales fell by 8.5% to 5.24 billion euros for the first nine months of 2020. Group sales were down 7.1% organically from prior year. The Group said its performance in the third quarter was much stronger, with organic sales growth of 0.2%.

For the first nine months of 2020, Tesa recorded sales of 974 million euros in nominal terms, 6.5% below last year. Organic sales at tesa declined by 4.6%.

For fiscal 2020, Beiersdorf AG projects EBIT margins of the Group and of the Consumer Business Segment to be significantly below prior-year level. For tesa, the company expects an EBIT margin at around prior-year level. Beiersdorf AG expects sales growth for the full year to be at year-to-date level or slightly better.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular