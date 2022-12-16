Beiersdorf acquires majority stake in S-Biomedic

Dec 16 (Reuters) - Beiersdorf BEIG.DE said on Friday it had acquired a majority stake in Belgian biotechnology company S-Biomedic NV.

S Biomedic is to continue operating on its own under Beiersdorf's existing microbiome programme, Beiersdorf added in a statement.

The purchase price was not disclosed.

(Reporting by Tristan Chabba in Gdansk, editing by Rachel More)

