Beiersdorf acquires majority stake in S-Biomedic

December 16, 2022 — 04:40 am EST

Written by Tristan Chabba for Reuters ->

Dec 16 (Reuters) - Beiersdorf BEIG.DE said on Friday it had acquired a majority stake in Belgian biotechnology company S-Biomedic NV.

S Biomedic is to continue operating on its own under Beiersdorf's existing microbiome programme, Beiersdorf added in a statement.

The purchase price was not disclosed.

