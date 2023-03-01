Beiersdorf achieves double-digit sales growth in 2022

March 01, 2023 — 01:30 am EST

Written by Jan C. Schwartz for Reuters ->

BERLIN, March 1 (Reuters) - Beiersdorf BEIG.DE achieved double-digit organic sales growth for the first time in two decades, said Chief Executive Vincent Warnery on Wednesday, as the maker of Nivea skin care products and Tesa glue posted year-on-year organic growth of 10.2% in 2022.

For 2023, the company expects organic group sales growth in the mid-single-digit range.

