Beiersdorf achieves double-digit sales growth in 2022

BERLIN, March 1 (Reuters) - Beiersdorf BEIG.DE achieved double-digit organic sales growth for the first time in two decades, said Chief Executive Vincent Warnery on Wednesday, as the maker of Nivea skin care products and Tesa glue posted year-on-year organic growth of 10.2% in 2022.

For 2023, the company expects organic group sales growth in the mid-single-digit range.

(Reporting by Jan C. Schwartz, Writing by Miranda Murray, editing by Kirsti Knolle)

((Miranda.Murray@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.