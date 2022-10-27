Beiersdorf 9-month Sales Up 11.1% In Organic Terms - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Beiersdorf AG (BDRFY.PK) reported Group sales of 6.7 billion euros in the first nine months of the year, up 11.1% year-on-year in organic terms. The Consumer Business Segment recorded organic sales growth of 11.7%, rising to 5.4 billion euros.

Looking forward, Beiersdorf expects sales growth of 9 to 10% in 2022. The consolidated EBIT margin from ongoing operations excluding special factors is expected to be at last year's level. The Group also increased its full-year sales estimates for the Consumer and tesa Business Segments.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.