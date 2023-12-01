News & Insights

Markets
PHM

Behind Wall Street's Best Month of the Year

December 01, 2023 — 02:50 pm EST

Written by jscott@sir-inc.com for Schaeffer ->

Wall Street started out the week by unpacking spending data amid the Black Friday and Cyber Monday retail traditions. While stocks faltered following the events, Tuesday saw the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI), S&P 500 Index (SPX), and Nasdaq Composite (IXIC) correct themselves amid strong consumer confidence data. By midweek, a trifecta of positive economic updates got failed to lift the major benchmarks highs, though Wall Street still managed to close out its best month of the year with a bang. As of this writing, and with December underway, the blue-chip index and SPX are heading for their fifth-straight weekly wins.

Stocks to Watch This Month

Holiday seasonality is something to keep an eye on, as retail stocks see volatility amid an uptick in consumer spending. These two shipping stocks, for example, typically face serious holiday headwinds. Meanwhile, chip stock Broadcom (AVGO) has a history of outperformance during the final month of the year, as does gold mining concern Newmont (NEM). Elsewhere, a bull signal is flashing for PulteGroup (PHM), while American Eagle Outfitters (AEO) is primed for put traders' speculation. 

 

Jobs Data, Earnings Kick Off December

Alongside a host of jobs data, there's a slew of major earnings reports set to kick off December, including results from  Chewy (CHWY)Dollar General (DG)GameStop (GME). Plus, this is how options traders should play the Santa Claus rally, and why buying opportunities can be found in SPX pullbacks.

1x1

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
Schaeffer
Schaeffer's Investment Research, Inc. has been providing stock market publications, market recommendation services and stock option education since its inception in 1981 by founder and CEO, Bernie Schaeffer.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PHM
AEO
NEM
FDX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.